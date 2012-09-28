John Fox appeals $30K fine for treatment of replacement refs

Denver Broncos coach John Fox filed the necessary paperwork with the NFL on Friday to appeal his $30,000 fine for his conduct toward replacement officials in a Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, sources close to the coach said.
Fox, who previously hadn't been fined in 24 years as an NFL coach, contends his behavior was the result of extenuating circumstances.
Sources close to the coach say one of Fox's biggest issues with the replacement officials was the added responsibilities it placed on him and others as head coaches, since they often were required to explain rules to the referees at critical moments during games.
Broncos defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, who was fined $25,000 for his conduct in the game, also is planning to appeal his punishment, according to team sources.