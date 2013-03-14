John Elway: Elvis Dumervil's contract 'out of whack'

The three-time Pro Bowl defensive end either will take a pay cut with the Denver Broncos or be gone. It's as simple as that. We'll have a resolution by 4 p.m. ET on Friday, when Dumervil's $12 million 2013 salary is set to become fully guaranteed.
"It's not all about dollars. But when it's way out of whack? Then it's so out of whack that you've got to say: That (salary) can't be it," Broncos personnel czar John Elway told The Denver Post on Thursday. "Especially when you look at the market and what's out there now. It's so far out of whack. Hopefully, he realizes that."
Recent deals signed by Cliff Avril ($7.5 million annually) and Michael Bennett ($5 million annually) certainly back Elway, who's still riding high off his coup d'état of "The Tom & Wes Variety Hour."
"These are the deals that wrench your gut," Elway said of possibly having to cut Dumervil. "As an ex-player, I hate to see that. I hated to see that happen to a teammate. And I hate having to do it, in the position I'm in. But I've got to do what's best for this football team."
Now pride comes into play. Dumervil's agent sees a market that's not being kind to pass rushers. Dumervil's best bet might be to slash his salary on stay on board in Denver. But can he live with that?