John Cyprien drafted by Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 33

While new Jacksonville Jaguars general manager David Caldwell insisted the team had to build around embattled quarterback Blaine Gabbert, it was out of desperation rather than devotion.
Overseeing one of the NFL's weakest rosters, Caldwell realized he couldn't afford to allocate valuable resources to quarterback with no quick fixes available in free agency or the 2013 NFL Draft.
A friend of Caldwell told SI.com's Peter King late Friday afternoon: "They won't take a quarterback with (the No. 33 overall pick). He thinks they have to solidify the roster."
After cutting ties with three veteran cornerbacks and strong safety Dawan Landry, the Jaguars desperately needed help in the secondary. With that in mind, Caldwell pulled the trigger on Florida International safety John Cyprien with the first pick in the second round.
Viewed as the second-best safety in the draft by NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, Cyprien can play either high or low at a physical 6-foot, 220 pounds. Admiring Cyprien's athleticism for his size, NFL Films' Greg Cosell opined that the FIU star might end up as the draft's top safety.
Although the Jaguars still lack a solution at quarterback, Caldwell has proven that he's willing to stick with his "best player available" philosophy through the first two rounds of the 2013 NFL Draft.