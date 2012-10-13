John Cena, a diehard Patriots fan, named Jets' honorary captain

It's not everyday that a pro wrestler gets the chance to be the New York Jets' honorary captain for a game. Even stranger, it's not everyday that a longtime New England Patriots fan gets the honor.
But who's to argue with WWE superstar John Cena?
The Massachusetts native and Patriots fan will be in charge of leading the J-E-T-S chant during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The WWE confirmed Cena's temporary captainship on Twitter, and the move comes months before the WWE's Super Bowl -- Wrestlemania -- is scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium.
But is this just further promotion for a guy who's seen plenty of face time on Subway commercials or are the Jets looking for a little of the Patriots' success to rub off on them? After all, the Patriots are among the early Super Bowl favorites at 3-2 while the Jets are an injury-riddled 2-3.
Whatever the Jets' motivation, it'll be interesting to see how the New York faithful respond to Cena's one-day diagnosis of Gang Green -- thankfully, it's not cold enough for a New Jersey snowball storm on Sunday.