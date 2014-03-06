John Carlson reportedly visiting Arizona Cardinals

Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reportsJohn Carlson is visiting with the Cardinals on Thursday. Carlson was released last week after two disappointing seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
Carlson's visit comes two weeks after Cardinals coach Bruce Arianstold reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, "Tight ends for me block first, catch second." Carlson isn't known as a ferocious blocker -- a trait he shares with the Cardinals' in-house tight end, Rob Housler.
The 29-year-old Carlson posted back-to-back 50-reception seasons with 12 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, but he hasn't come close to replicating that production in the three years since. He's also dealt with a torn labrum that cost him the entire 2010 season and a series of concussions, including one that brought his 2013 season to a premature end.
