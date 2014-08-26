John Brown to be used on 60 percent of Cards' snaps?

On Monday's edition of the Around The League Podcast, we highlighted speedy Arizona Cardinals rookie John Brown as one of the few "hype bunnies" to successfully translate offseason praise to preseason production.
After Brown's impressive preseason debut, general manager Steve Keim raised expectations, suggesting the third-round wide receiver is capable of an impact on par with Anquan Boldin's stellar rookie season a decade ago.
After Sunday's game versus the Bengals, coach Bruce Arians estimated to TheMMQB.com's Peter King that Brown will be used on "60 percent" of offensive snaps this season.
For comparison's sake, T.Y. Hilton played 57 percent of the snaps in Arians' offense with the Colts in 2012.
Keim revealed to King that the Cardinals rated Brown as the fifth-best wide receiver in a stacked class, grading him as an early second-round talent.
Keim had already acknowledged to Grantland's Robert Mays there would have been a few holes in the walls of team headquarters had another team swooped in to steal their sleeper.
The Cardinals thought highly enough of Brown that they dispatched a scout to tie up the small-school star's phone line, King writes, as the No. 91 selection neared.
"Funny how these things work," Keim said. "We're so excited. Bruce is pumped. But of course, you pick a receiver from Pittsburg State and the fans say, 'What the heck are they doing? Who is John Brown?' Now look at it -- John Brown's the talk of the town."
Don't be surprised if the Cardinals have displaced the Bears and Falcons for the consensus choice as the NFL's best wide receiver corps by the end of the 2014 season.
