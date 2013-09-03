John Boyett waived by Indianapolis Colts one day after arrest

The Indianapolis Colts waived safety John Boyett on Tuesday, one day after he was arrested on public intoxication and other charges.
Boyett was the Colts' sixth-round draft pick out of Oregon in April, but he was on the non-football injury list with injuries to both knees. He tweeted an apology for his actions that led to the arrest.
According to an Indianapolis police report, 23-year-old Boyett was upset that he was not allowed into a downtown nightclub early Monday because he had too much to drink. The report said when an officer attempted to arrest Boyett, he ran. After he was caught, Boyett repeatedly argued officers could not arrest him because he "was a Colts player."
Police say Boyett faces preliminary charges of public intoxication, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.