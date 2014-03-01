John Benton promoted to Miami Dolphins' O-line coach

Benton was signed in January as an assistant offensive line coach.
The move was expected following former O-line coach Jim Turner being relieved of his duties after the release of Ted Wells' report on the investigation of misconduct in the Dolphins' locker room.
Benton spent the previous eight seasons under Gary Kubiak with the Houston Texans. He coached some very good offensive lines during his stint in Houston before being dismissed with Kubiak and most of the Texans' coaching staff.
Of course, those offensive lines had the luxury of several All-Pro players. The Dolphins meanwhile will be overhauling a porous group.
The team also announce it hired Jack Bicknell Jr. as an offensive line assistant. Bicknell coached the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013, but was fired after the season.
"With the promotion of John Benton, along with the addition of Jack Bicknell Jr. we have two experienced football coaches who have an impressive history working with and developing quality offensive line units," coach Joe Philbinsaid in a statement. "They are both excellent teachers and are highly respected within the coaching community. Both coaches will be great assets to the Miami Dolphins organization."
Benton's group will be under the microscope in 2014, in terms of keeping Ryan Tannehill upright and locker room decorum.
