John Abraham to visit Seattle Seahawks as free agent

The Seattle Seahawks have done a nice job getting a lot of production out of veteran pass rushers. They might be ready to add another.
NFL.com's Kimberly Jones reported Thursday that John Abraham is on his way to Seattle for a visit with the Seahawks. Released by the Atlanta Falcons last week, Abraham can get a jump on a well-stocked free-agent market for defensive ends.
At 35, Abraham is only a year-to-year player. But he had 10 sacks last season for the Falcons and could still be effective in the right role. The Seahawks are looking for pass rush help with their best sack artist Chris Clemons coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament. It's also unclear if defensive linemen Jason Jones and Alan Branch will return to the team.
Abraham was a non-factor against the Seahawks in their playoff matchup, but coach Pete Carroll must have seen enough on film to pique his interest.
UPDATE: Abraham is also drawing interest from the San Francisco 49ers and was scheduled to meet with the team Friday in Santa Clara, according to USA Today. ESPN reported that Abraham had dinner with team officials on Friday night and will carry out his visit on Saturday.
UPDATE: The suitors for Abraham continue to line up. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are interested for the second consecutive year, Tampa Bay Times' Stephen Holder reported. The Titans and Saints also plan to bring Abraham in for a visit, according to Pro Football Talk.