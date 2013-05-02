John Abraham, Tennessee Titans to have two-day visit

If we were creating a list of the best free agents still available after the 2013 NFL Draft, former Atlanta Falcons pass rusher John Abraham probably would be at the top of it.
Abraham might not be a free agent for much longer. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Tennessee Titans will host Abraham for a visit over the next two days. Abraham also visited the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots earlier in free agency but didn't find a deal that interested him.
The Titans would be an interesting fit. Abraham potentially could come off the bench behind Kamerion Wimbley and Derrick Morgan as a situational pass rusher, which suits Abraham well at this stage in his career.