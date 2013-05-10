John Abraham's demands reportedly delay signing

The Tennessee Titans were hoping to hammer out a new contract for free-agent defensive end John Abraham by the end of the week. It's now Friday afternoon, and the pass rusher remains unsigned.
What's the hold-up?
A league source told ProFootballTalk.com that Abraham's playing-time demands have been an impediment to a new contract since the onset of free agency. Per PFT, Abraham's goal is to play 60 or more snaps per game, while interested teams envision him as a passing-down specialist.
Abraham averaged fewer than 50 snaps per game with the Atlanta Falcons over the past three years. Surely he realizes no team will promise 60 snaps per game to a 35-year-old pass rusher.
So what's behind Abraham's demands? Teams don't shell out high-dollar contracts to aging situational pass rushers. Abraham is attempting to leverage his way into more guaranteed money by convincing teams that he can stay on the field for early downs as well.