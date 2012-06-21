 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

John Abraham happy with Falcons, Mike Nolan reunion

Published: Jun 21, 2012 at 02:55 PM

Heading into free agency this spring, defensive end John Abraham expected a $12 million annual salary on the open market. He ended up signing a three-year, $16.72 million deal in March to remain with the Atlanta Falcons.

You don't need to be a math nerd to know that's not pretty. His new deal includes a $2.25 million signing bonus (nice), but just $1.5 million in 2012 base salary (not so much). Apparently in the world of free-agent pass rushers, you're either Mario Williams or you're JAG ... just another guy.

"I wanted to be here," Abraham said this week of his Falcons return, according to The Associated Press. "Money wasn't really a factor."

Don't believe that for a second, but Abraham, 34, may have ended up in the best place to continue his career. He's reunited with Mike Nolan, the new Falcons defensive coordinator who was Abraham's first coordinator when he came into the league with the New York Jets in 2000.

"That was one of my main reasons for coming back also," Abraham said. "I know what kind of coach he is. I know what kind of guy he is. They do a great job of bringing people around who have great character and are great coaches."

Retaining Abraham was a wise move after the team lost linebacker and leading tackler Curtis Lofton to the New Orleans Saints. Abraham might not be the same threat he was earlier in the career -- which really makes you wonder how he thought he was going to get all that free-agent money -- but he can still get to the quarterback.

There will always be a home for a guy who can do that.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.