Joey Porter joins Pittsburgh Steelers' coaching staff

Debate: Highest offseason stakes?
"We are excited about having Joey back with the Steelers' family," coach Mike Tomlin said. "Joey spent a number of years with Pittsburgh as a player, and now he's back to assist the coaching staff. We look forward to his efforts and contributions."
Porter played three seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2007-'2009) and two with the Arizona Cardinals (2010-'2011). He officially retired in 2012 after signing a one-day contract with the Steelers.
On the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys talk Michael Sam, potential big-name cap casualties and offseason forecasts for the Steelers and Jaguars.