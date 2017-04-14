Joey Bosa, Tyreek Hill among players most likely to suffer sophomore slump

Ezekiel Elliott set the bar so incredibly high as a rookie that it'll be hard for him to match it this season. A year later, teams can dissect what Dallas' favorite schemes are and figure out how to play against quarterback Dak Prescott , which in turn will affect how Elliott is used. Zeke will still be a good player and get 1,000 rushing yards, but I don't think he'll lead the league in rushing or have the kind of impact he did in Year 1. Sterling Shepard had just under 700 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie. I initially thought he would have a chance at putting up 1,000 yards in Year 2, but with Brandon Marshall now in the mix, it's going to be really hard to get three players 1,000 receiving yards.

Shepard's a good player and Eli Manning relies a lot on slot receivers. I think Shepard probably will play better than he did in Year 1 because there will be less pressure on him, but the numbers won't necessarily show it. I'll admit it: I underestimated Joey Bosa . He missed camp and several games, but because of his motor and relentless playing style, he surprised me last season. If you have 10.5 sacks in your rookie season, you're not a secret anymore.