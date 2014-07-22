Joel Dreessen released by Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning won't have at least one familiar face to throw to when the Broncos open training camp.
The organization announced on Tuesday that tight end Joel Dreessen has been cut with a released/failed physical designation, per the team's official website.
The nine-year veteran signed with Denver before the 2012 campaign after five solid seasons with the Houston Texans. Dreessen notched 48 catches for 403 yards and six scores during his two seasons with Manning.
The Broncos save $2.5 million by releasing the 31-year-old target, who in February underwent his third left-knee operation over the past year.
Denver still has the outstanding Julius Thomas alongside Jacob Tamme, but only Virgil Green and Cameron Morrah sit behind the duo. Look for the Broncos to add a body or two before camp unleashes in full.
