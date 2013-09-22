Joe Thomas not on Cleveland Browns' trading block

After the Brownsstunned the league by trading running back Trent Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts this week, Cleveland's premier left tackle told NFL Media's Jeff Darlington that "everything is possible and everybody is on the trade block."
But not Thomas.
NFL Media columnist Mike Silver reported Sunday on "NFL GameDay Morning" that "several teams" have called about acquiring Thomas. What interested parties are being told, according to Silver's source, is that Thomas is not on the block.
It's unclear which teams made a play for the celebrated bookend, but the Denver Broncos -- after losing Ryan Clady for the season with a Lisfranc sprain -- make plenty of sense. Like the Colts, Denver is thinking playoffs and beyond. The Browns are thinking about the future.
But despite appearances, the Browns are not in fire-sale mode, Silver was told. Thomas remains in their long-term plans -- for now.