Joe Thomas dupes ref with flop in Browns-Ravens tilt

Manu Ginobili would have been proud.
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas executed a flop for the ages during the Browns' 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens during "Thursday Night Football."
Ravens linebacker Paul Kruger shoved the Browns' Pro Bowl offensive tackle after a fourth-down play at the end of the fourth quarter. Kruger was flagged for unnecessary roughness and gave the Browns one more throw into the end zone with 2 seconds left.
Thomas is 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, by the way. He hit the ground like he'd been shot after a single forearm to his shoulder pads.
"I was just getting held pretty bad," Kruger told The Baltimore Sun. "I threw my hands at him to get him off me, and he flopped pretty bad. Unfortunately, they called it. I wish I was that strong. I would be doing that every play. Yeah, he just flopped pretty bad."
Thomas' acting skills were exquisite. He snapped the head back. Mouth was gaped open. It was a veteran NBA move.
Good times.