Around the League

Presented By

Joe Theismann contacts Kevin Ware after leg injury

Published: Apr 01, 2013 at 02:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The gruesome injury suffered by Louisville guard Kevin Ware on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament inspired sympathy and strong reaction from people across the American spectrum, and that includes the NFL community.

Two players who have gone through similar injuries know how Ware is feeling, and they have reached out to him.

Joe Theismann joined "NFL AM" on Monday to talk about what a life-changing injury can be like.

"There will be a period of time where he thinks 'woe is me,'" Theismann said, before adding he thinks Ware should be able to come back eventually.

Theismann, whose career famously was ended by Lawrence Taylor on "Monday Night Football," sent a text to Ware on Sunday offering help with "anything he needed."

"The emotional part of it is where I can maybe help walk him through it because I can tell him everything that he's going to feel, I can tell him everything that he's going to go through emotionally," Theismann said.

Ware responded to Theismann, telling him he appreciated the words and looks forward to talking later.

"You hate to see anybody get hurt," Theismann said. "But when you have an injury like he had, so similar like I had happen to me, you start to relive all the moments and what he's going through. With a broken leg, the pain is instantaneous and absolutely excruciating. But then all of the sudden, the body shuts down that section of the leg or wherever it might be."

Ware underwent surgery on his tibia Sunday night. Former Louisville running back and current Chicago Bear Michael Bush, who experienced a similar injury in college, also got Ware's phone number and will call him Monday afternoon.

"There's going to be times where he feels alone," Bush said Monday on "NFL AM." "I just want him to hang in there because it's going to tough."

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.