Joe Staley to Colin Kaepernick: No one will hit you late

Here's something cool. NFL Films had Colin Kaepernick wired for sound Sunday, providing us with some sideline access in the moments immediately following Clay Matthews' controversial late hit of the 49ers quarterback in San Francisco's 34-28 win over the Green Bay Packers.
At the 1:12 mark in the video above, we get to see and hear the conversation between Kaepernick and two offensive linemen after San Francisco scored a touchdown one play after the linebacker's illegal hit, then came off the field.
Kaepernick: "I got you, I got you."
Joe Staley to Kaepernick: "I hear you about that, but we're setting a precedent. No one is (expletive) hitting you late."
Awesome stuff.
Staley, you'll remember, was flagged for an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty on the play. The NFL later ruled he should not have been penalized.
This clip and more aired on NFL Network's "Sound FX," which can be seen every Wednesday night. This is one of the best shows on television during the football season. You should watch it.