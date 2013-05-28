Joe Staley has 'very minor but necessary' knee surgery

The two-time Pro Bowl left ackle underwent minor arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this offseason, and he's expected to be at full speed by training camp.
Staley joins left guard Mike Iupati (shoulder), defensive end Justin Smith (arm), outside linebacker Aldon Smith (shoulder) and wide receiver Michael Crabtree (Achilles) as major contributors to go under the knife since the 49ers' Super Bowl loss.
Recently voted No. 78 on NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2013," Staley graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 1 left tackle in the NFL last season. As the "single most athletic lineman in the league," according to SiriusXM NFL Radio analyst Ross Tucker, Staley is the anchor on the NFL's most dominant run-blocking unit.
No coaching staff schemes more creatively in the run game, and no offensive line confuses its opponents more with combinations. With Crabtree's status in doubt this season, the 49ers have the luxury of leaning even more on Staley and the ground attack.