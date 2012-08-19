Joe Philbin: Tannehill, Moore decision could be a week

Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin hoped to have named a starting quarterback for the Dolphins' Week 1 game against the Houston Texans before their third preseason game. David Garrard's knee injury complicated the situation, which is now a two-man battle between first-round draft pick Ryan Tannehill and Matt Moore.
Around the League noted Friday night, Tannehill's performance in his first preseason start would prevent Philbin from making a decision this week. The first-year head coach confirmed Sunday that a decision on a starting quarterback could be a week away.
"We may have a decision soon (on a starting quarterback), or we may play it out another week," Philbin said, via Izzy Gould of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "That's still up in the air. We certainly haven't come to any decision on that right now."
In two games, the No. 8 overall draft pick is 25 of 44 passing for 267 yards with a touchdown and has a passer rating of 82.3. Tannehill has benefited from familiarity with Mike Sherman's offense and appears to have the inside track over Moore, whose passer rating (44.7) barely is higher than his completion percentage (44.4 percent).