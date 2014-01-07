Around the League

Presented By

Joe Philbin safe for now as coach of Miami Dolphins

Published: Jan 07, 2014 at 11:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The next few weeks in breezy South Beach will help decide Joe Philbin's future with the Miami Dolphins.

Tuesday's parting with longtime general manager Jeff Ireland has opened up the franchise to rethink the operation for the first time in half a decade. At first blush, we see two options -- one safe, one perilous -- for the team's current head coach:

Option No. 1

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that owner Stephen Ross and his team will conduct an immediate search for "new leadership." The Dolphins plan to leave vice president of football administration Dawn Aponte in charge for the time being. If Aponte remains in that top spot and Brian Gaine, Ireland's top assistant, is made the next GM, Philbin can breathe a sigh of relief -- for now.

Aponte and the coach have worked well together, and her permanent promotion would suggest that Ross is satisfied by weeding Ireland out of the equation over rebooting the machine.

NFL Media's Jeff Darlington noted that it "seems very reasonable" that Gaine will be retained. If nothing else, that would allow Philbin to plead his case before a cast of characters who see the team-building process in a similar light and believe in Philbin's vision.

Option No. 2

If Ross hires a GM from outside the organization, Philbin's long-term future is shaky at best.

He's almost certainly safe for next season after agreeing to have his friend and former offensive coordinator, Mike Sherman, scattered to the wind. From there, it's anyone's guess.

On top of likely flushing the organization of front office decision-makers and countless scouts, a newly appointed GM will want the power to pick his own coach. Assuming Philbin is given a one-year shot to prove himself, we can imagine more than a few late night phone calls with Rex Ryan, who's been down this road before.

Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald named Eric Mangini, Scott Pioli, Carl Peterson and even Mike Tannenbaum as potential candidates to take over. None of those men are wilting flowers. Philbin would be forced to win over a GM likely to blow up a roster that Ross -- and Philbin -- pieced together.

A new general manager almost always means a new coach. If Miami travels this second road, Philbin's short run in South Beach is on the hot seat.

We talked with Bears receiver Brandon Marshall in the latest "Around The League Podcast."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW