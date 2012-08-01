Joe Philbin: Dolphins' QB battle remains 'wide open'

There are no early leaders in the Miami Dolphins' quarterback race. David Garrard and Matt Moore have flip-flopped turns with the first team. Ryan Tannehill remains in the mix. No one has stood out.
Ryan Tannehill's training camp tardiness decreases his chances to start. Jeff Darlington reports on that and more impressions from South Florida. More ...
Coach Joe Philbin said the race remains "wide open" on the "Joe Rose Show" on Wednesday, just a day after he noted the team wasn't "real crisp" yet, especially during their red zone drills.
We scoured the Miami papers to see if anyone has an edge, but every beat writer seems to have a different opinion. There is no consensus, other than the fact the Dolphins don't have many offensive weapons. (Legudu Naanee and Chad Johnson are lining up as starting wideouts with Brian Hartline hurt.) Garrard took the starter snaps Tuesday; Moore got his turn Wednesday. Moore isn't sure where he stands.
"There are going to be ups and downs. A lot of self-evaluating during practice and after practice trying to be the best you can be," Moore said. "I'm in the middle somewhere. I don't know; I feel good. There are definitely some things I need to work, but that's what training camp is for. We're still early on."
We like what coach Philbin will bring to the Dolphins long-term, but this is an offense that has issues practice might not be able to solve.