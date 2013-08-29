Joe Philbin: Dolphins' Dion Jordan to be seen a lot soon

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Dion Jordan was drafted third overall in April to transform the team's ability to hassle the quarterback.
His progress has been limited by a surgically repaired shoulder that kept him at bay during training camp and raised questions about the rookie's availability for the season opener. After Jordan returned to practice Tuesday, the Dolphins are hopeful he'll be ready for the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 8.
Dolphins coach Joe Philbin, on a teleconference meet and greet with fans Wednesday, said "you're going to see a lot" of Jordan "in the next couple of weeks," according to The Palm Beach Post.
Philbin went on to say Jordan is "really catching on quickly," but he acknowledged the team's first-rounder needs reps on defense to find his way in the Dolphins' scheme.
It's a positive indication the Dolphins expect Jordan to be part of the plan in Week 1. With Cameron Wake and Olivier Vernon penciled in at end, they don't need the rookie to play every snap. The immediate design is to dip Dion into the scheme on third downs as a pass-rushing specialist. If he's healthy enough to do that, the Dolphins' defensive front could cause plenty of problems for passers this season.