Around the League

Presented By

Joe Philbin details Ryan Tannehill's starting path

Published: Aug 06, 2012 at 01:42 AM

David Garrard remains the favorite to earn the starting job for the Miami Dolphins, but first-round draft pick Ryan Tannehillaims to be the starter and was impressive during the Dolphins' scrimmage at Sun Life Stadium on Saturday morning.

First-year Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin was the first guest of the week on NFL Network's "NFL AM," and analyst Eric Davis asked what Tannehill needs to do to earn the starting job.

"First and foremost, he's gotta be a decision-maker," Philbin said after taking time to note that to be a great decision-maker takes time, experience and a quarterback's understanding of his own system, as well as, what the opposing defense is doing.

"Second thing is, if you're going to play quarterback in the NFL, you gotta make plays at critical times to win games," Philbin said. "That's something that, you know, we try to simulate the best we can on the practice field. We've been doing that, and obviously the preseason will give us another opportunity to gauge how far along he is in his development.

"The third thing is the game management," Philbin added. "That's obviously critical. Can he handle the pressures, the audibles, the checks, the time clock, etc.? ... Those are all factors that we've got to weigh in. And the last thing is does he have the respect of his teammates, which I think all of those candidates, as well as Pat Devlin, are guys that are highly-regarded by his teammates."

We should find out more about the Dolphins' quarterback competition this week. Beginning on Tuesday night when "Hard Knocks" premieres on HBO and, more importantly, when the Dolphins open up their preseason schedule against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday night.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW