Joe Philbin confirms Ochocinco works out with Dolphins

We can stop wondering when Chad Ochocinco is going to work out for the Miami Dolphins. It already happened.
Dolphins coach Joe Philbinconfirmed during a news conference Monday that the team "recently" worked out the former Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots receiver.
"We're going to do our homework. We're going to investigate," Philbin said.
Reggie Bush told NFL Network on Monday's "Total Access" that he would love to have Ochocinco as a teammate.
"If we are able to get him on our team, I feel like he can bring a lot of wisdom and knowledge from a veteran standpoint. So, if we can get him, we'd love to have him. If not, then we're just going to have to move on without him," Bush said. "I think he has a lot left in the tank. If we can get him on our team, I think that would be great for us."
We're not sure yet whether Ochocinco will get his chance. Philbin went on to credit general manager Jeff Ireland and his staff for doing a good job evaluating all players before saying that they're doing their "due diligence and investigating things."
Translation: We work out a lot of people. It's part of the job.