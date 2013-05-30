Joe Namath: New York Jets have 'misled' fan base

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson says his team is about "truth, justice and the American way," but Joe Namath isn't buying it.
The Hall of Fame quarterback argued that the franchise has "misled" its fans about the quality of the team in recent years.
"I want to be honest. I think they've been deceptive," Namath told WFAN-AM on Thursday, per the New York Daily News.
The Jets, to be fair, have made an effort to get rid of the circus atmosphere that surrounded the team last season. New general manager John Idzik is a respected front-office talent, but Namath said they haven't met. Namath also admitted, "I have not been on good terms with Mr. Johnson for the last couple of years."
On top of a questionable product on the field, Namath is tweaked by the team's policy on personal seat licenses, or PSLs, which Jets fans have struggled to unload at face value during the team's swoon. The New York Post commented in January that PSLs are "the only thing harder to get rid of than Mark Sanchez."
"I still got a hang-up over personal seat licenses. It's greed and it's unfair, but life is unfair," Namath said.
Around The League has spoken one-on-one with Namath twice recently and, in both cases, he's been unafraid to take the Jets, and their owner, to task. For all who find Namath a distraction, he's also the closest thing this team has to a fan advocate in a sordid, post-Fireman Ed universe.