Joe Morgan, Saints receiver, arrested for alleged DWI

State police booked Morgan on charges of DWI and for driving without a license. The police report indicated police found Morgan asleep behind the wheel on the side of an expressway. The trooper noticed that Morgan seemed intoxicated with bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, according to the report obtained by The Times-Picayune. His blood-alcohol content registered 0.218 percent, more than twice the 0.08 percent legal limit, according to the report.