Joe Montana on Johnny Manziel: Don't forget football

Published: Jun 25, 2014 at 02:55 PM

It's best to be selective when processing the oceans of unsolicited advice for Johnny Manziel.

Joe Montana falls in the category of people worth hearing out. The San Francisco 49ers legend was one of the most famous athletes alive during his 1980s heyday. Montana can relate to life in the fishbowl, and still recalls some advice imparted upon him by an iconic former coach.

"I go back to an old saying Bill Walsh told me after we won our first Super Bowl," Montana said on Wednesday's edition of NFL Total Access. "I was going everywhere and trying to do everything. He called me in and said, 'I want to tell you one thing, I understand what you're doing, we may never get back to another Super Bowl. Just remember this, the less people see you, the more they want to see you.'

"And so basically he was saying, 'It's OK to do some things but try to cut it back and don't forget about football.' Because that's what got you there and that is what's going to keep you there. So you have to make sure you spend the time on football as much as getting out and about."

The careers of Montana and Manziel exist in different worlds. It's an apples-and-oranges exercise to compare the public personas of professional athletes then and now. Still, Walsh's advice remains relevant, especially for a rookie quarterback who suddenly has the world at his feet.

