Joe Montana: Colin Kaepernick has room to improve

Joe Montana views Colin Kaepernick as a great talent capable of leading the San Francisco 49ers back to Super Bowl glory. Montana also sees Kaepernick as a project with room for improvement.
"I like his mobility and that he's getting the ball downfield," Montana told USA Today. "But sometimes, he needs to be more accurate in the pocket with pressure.
"The game is changing," he said. "Nobody wants to throw with pressure anymore. But the guys who can win in this league are the ones who can make throws from the pocket."
Montana believes Kaepernick must learn how to stand tall in a pocket and take a hit.
"Kaepernick still needs to get better at that," Montana said. "He'll look and then he's off and running. I still think the thing is the pocket and making those tight throws from the pocket."
Montana also sees accuracy as an issue for Kaepernick.
"He'll make some," Montana said of Kaepernick, "but a lot of times guys are wide open, and he misses them."
Montana's criticism isn't off base. Kaepernick saw a decline in accuracy this season, while his rushing attempts per game jumped from 4.8 to 5.75.
It would be wrong for Montana's comments to be spun as some sort of attack on Kaepernick's ability. Montana is simply pointing out that Kaepernick has plenty of room to grow at this stage of his career.
Montana won four Super Bowls with the Niners and is widely regarded as the greatest postseason quarterback of all time. Consider it fair criticism from an impeccable source.
