Joe McKnight to work out for Green Bay Packers

Joe McKnight, whose NFL career has included vomiting, erroneous statements and, yes, an impressive kick-return average, is visiting Green Bay.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that McKnight is set to work out for the Packers on Saturday, according to a source who has spoken with the player.
The running back was released Monday by the New York Jets after three seasons. McKnight's preseason was marred by a failed conditioning test, anxiety issues, concussion-like symptoms and a collapse that led to him being carted off the practice field.
In other words, a change of scenery probably could do McKnight some good. The Packers are in the market for a running back and returner after DuJuan Harris was lost for the season to a knee injury.
The Packers didn't make any cuts Friday, but they must get to the 53-man limit by Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. Their current depth chart at running back includes Eddie Lacy, Alex Green, Johnathan Franklin and James Starks.
Consider McKnight a long shot to stick around.