Joe McKnight of Jets reportedly could play cornerback

New York Jets running back Joe McKnight could pull double-duty against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. Coach Rex Ryan had McKnight take cornerback snaps at practice this week in case of an emergency situation, sources told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.
Shutdown corner Darrelle Revis is out with a concussion, which leaves just four healthy cornerbacks on the active roster to match up with the "Young Money Crew" of Mike Wallace, Antonio Brown and Emmanuel Sanders.
McKnight played cornerback and safety in high school before Pete Carroll (now coach of the Seattle Seahawks) moved him to running back at USC. He only played three offensive snaps Week 1 (Bilal Powell beat out McKnight for the Jets' No. 3 running back role).
We know McKnight can run. But can he turn his hips, change direction and locate the ball in the air? There's guys who play the position everyday who barely can do all three. The last thing Jets fans want to see is a situation in which McKnight gets caught in a 1-on-1 matchup against one of those three Steelers wide receivers.