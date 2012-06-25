Joe McKnight: I need to 'get it' this season

Before he emerged as a dangerous kick returner in 2011, McKnight was perhaps best known as The Guy From "Hard Knocks" Who Threw Up A Lot.
McKnight persevered, added McDonald's to his diet, and is now looking to truly integrate himself into the Jets' game plan.
"Yeah, it's a big year. If it I don't get it this year, it will probably be it for me," McKnight told The Star-Ledger in Monday's edition. "That's how I think, I'm not saying (anything). Because it's, what, three years? After the first year, you should really have it down pat. I just have to wait and find out, see how it pans out."
How would we know he was able to "get it?"
"I think if I just keep getting better from last year and convert it over on special teams and offense," he said. "Just keep trying to make plays and keep being productive for the offense and for special teams. I don't want to take a step back and go back to year one, where I am just sitting on the sideline for eight games and just sitting there wasting space on the team."
With LaDainian Tomlinson out of the picture, McKnight should slide up the Jets' depth chart. Shonn Greene is slated to be the starter, but it remains to be seen if the team truly views him as a bell-cow back. If McKnight does "get it," opportunity should be there.