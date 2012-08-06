Joe McKnight, D'Anton Lynn fight spills into Jets media

It takes a lot for us to mention a training camp fight because they are so common. The New England Patriots qualified last week because they had so many, and because
The New York Jets, always trying to match their rivals, created some serious drama at Monday's practice.
According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, it all started when cornerback D'Anton Lynn pushed running back Joe McKnight out of bounds. McKnight threw a ball at Lynn and it was on.
The brawl spilled into the media area of practice and was only about 10 feet away from fans. Rex Ryan ran over to break up the fight, which included about 20 players.
Lynn is the son of Jets running backs coach Anthony Lynn. We'd love to give you some intelligent analysis on top of that, but it was a training camp fight. It's August. It happens.