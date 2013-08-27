Joe Looney: Kevin Williams hit wasn't meant to injure

San Francisco 49ers guard Joe Looney's low blow on Kevin Williams injured the defensive tackle Sunday and set the Minnesota Vikings afire regarding the legality of the block.
Looney, a second-year pro, knows the block looked like a cheap shot. He wanted to clear up his intent Monday.
"I didn't try to take a dirty cheap shot at him," Looney said, per CSN Bay Area. "I was just trying to finish my block. I meant no harm by the block at all."
The trouble with the play is Looney went low on a defenseless defender.
"I tried to find him after the game to apologize, to let him know I'm not that kind of player who's trying to hurt guys and maliciously take violent hits at people," said Looney, who was on injured reserve last season. "I've been injured myself. I know what it's like."
Judging intent is a slippery slope. However, watching the hit, it's nearly impossible not to call it a dirty play, even if one unfortunate hit doesn't make Looney a dirty player.
UPDATE:Vikings coach Leslie Frazier told reporters Tuesday that Williams is day to day. The team is hopeful the defensive tackle will be ready for Week 1.