Joe Lefeged of Colts arrested on multiple gun charges

In a week filled with off-the-field drama, we're not out of the woods just yet.
Indianapolis Colts safety Joe Lefeged was arrested early Saturday in Washington, D.C., on multiple gun-related charges after fleeing from authorities, Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Araz Alali told NFL.com and NFL Network.
The 25-year-old Lefeged was traveling in a vehicle around 12:05 a.m. ET, with Aaron Timothy Wilson, 23, when police attempted to stop them. After a chase, both men were arrested, Alali confirmed. The gun was a .40 caliber, accoding to a police report obtained by NFL.com.
A preliminary hearing for Lefeged is scheduled for Tuesday, per The Associated Press. The charges include carrying a firearm without a license, unregistered firearm, unregistered ammunition, presence of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of an open container of alcohol, Alali said. Lefeged is from Germantown, Md., a town located about 30 miles from D.C.
The Colts signed Lefeged as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He's scheduled to earn $555,000 this season, a contract year.
"We are aware of the reports regarding Joe Lefeged in Washington, D.C.," the Colts said in a statement released on Saturday. "At this time, we will have no further comment on the pending matter until we gain more information.
Lefeged started four regular-season games in 2012, along with the team's wild-card loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After the Colts signed free-agent strong safety LaRon Landry to pair with Antoine Bethea, Lefeged has been reduced to a supporting castmember, but you can't have enough men in the secondary in today's NFL.
UPDATE: According to a court document obtained by The Indianapolis Star, a receipt found in the vehicle confirmed the handgun belonged to Lefeged and was purchased for $900. He's being held without bail and will attend a preliminary hearing Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET.