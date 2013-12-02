Joe Haden: 'We (expletive) can't stand losing, it hurts'

"Don't take anything from our D, we're out there every time grinding, fighting. This (stuff) hurts," Haden said. "Every time we start losing ... we're tired of it and there's nothing we can say. And, you're gonna to come with the same questions every week and we're gonna give you the same answers. 'We're gonna get better next week, we're gonna get better next week.' Until we do it, there's nothing else to talk about."