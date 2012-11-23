Joe Haden says Cleveland Browns will have him Sunday

The Cleveland Browns should have their best defensive player back for Sunday's AFC North matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cornerback Joe Haden, who was sidelined last week with an oblique injury, practiced Friday for a third consecutive day and said he'll play this weekend, according to The Plain Dealer.
"(I'm) 90 percent," Haden said. "It's good enough. I can do everything."
Haden injured the oblique during practice last Wednesday and sat out the Browns' 23-20 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys despite traveling with the team to Texas. Haden's loss was felt, as Buster Skrine struggled in his place before leaving the game with a concussion. Skrine returned to practice Friday and also said he'll play Sunday.