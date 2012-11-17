Joe Haden likely out for Cleveland Browns vs. Cowboys

Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden traveled with his team this weekend, but his availability is very much in doubt.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport spoke with Browns coach Pat Shurmur, who made it sound as if Cleveland will be without its best defensive player against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Rapoport mentioned to Shurmur that Haden's prospects didn't look good for Week 11.
"Nope. But we've had to do things around here, guys gotta step up and play," Shurmur told Rapoport. "I think everybody deals with that, so I'm way beyond worrying about that now."
Haden strained his oblique in practice Wednesday and missed practice Thursday and Friday. Rapoport reported the Browns are hopeful he'll play, but are realistically pessimistic. Shurmur called Haden -- who is listed as questionable -- a "game-time decision."
If the Browns don't have Haden, a thin secondary will be tasked with covering Cowboys playmakers Miles Austin and Dez Bryant. Expect one -- or both -- to have a big day.