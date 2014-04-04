Joe Haden committed to Browns, wants to see progress

Joe Haden has been in the NFL for four seasons. The Cleveland Browns have a record of 18-46 in that time.
Could the Browns' incessant losing ever sour the star cornerback on sticking with the team? Does Haden need to see substantial progress to tie his prime years to the franchise?
We asked the star cornerback those questions when he visited the "Around The League Podcast" studio Thursday.
"That's what we're working on now," said Haden, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal. "I've been (in) the league four years and been putting my blood sweat and tears out there. We haven't been successful. There's been a lot of regime changes. We do have talks as far as moving forward, 'What's going to happen?' You don't have that long in the league to play your best ball, so put your best foot forward.
"We definitely have those talks and that definitely comes into consideration," he went on. "You want to win. Money is good, but when you tell people you play for the Browns and they chuckle it hits home because you go out there every day and grind and work and the owners and new coaching staff knows that."
"I'm not just going to run away to go somewhere else," he said. "That's not what I'm about that's not what I stand for. I want to be there when it changes because that city is ready for a winner. Some of the best fans in the league and I want to be there when we do start winning. We'll turn Cleveland out."
Haden is the type of talent the Browns should build around. It behooves them to take care of an impact player fully committed to the cause.