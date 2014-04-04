 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Joe Haden committed to Browns, wants to see progress

Published: Apr 04, 2014 at 10:02 AM

Joe Haden has been in the NFL for four seasons. The Cleveland Browns have a record of 18-46 in that time.

Could the Browns' incessant losing ever sour the star cornerback on sticking with the team? Does Haden need to see substantial progress to tie his prime years to the franchise?

We asked the star cornerback those questions when he visited the "Around The League Podcast" studio Thursday.

"That's what we're working on now," said Haden, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal. "I've been (in) the league four years and been putting my blood sweat and tears out there. We haven't been successful. There's been a lot of regime changes. We do have talks as far as moving forward, 'What's going to happen?' You don't have that long in the league to play your best ball, so put your best foot forward.

"We definitely have those talks and that definitely comes into consideration," he went on. "You want to win. Money is good, but when you tell people you play for the Browns and they chuckle it hits home because you go out there every day and grind and work and the owners and new coaching staff knows that."

Haden says contract talks with the Browns have been "all positive." His goal is to be on the Browns team that finally gets things turned around in one of the league's best football cities.

"I'm not just going to run away to go somewhere else," he said. "That's not what I'm about that's not what I stand for. I want to be there when it changes because that city is ready for a winner. Some of the best fans in the league and I want to be there when we do start winning. We'll turn Cleveland out."

Haden is the type of talent the Browns should build around. It behooves them to take care of an impact player fully committed to the cause.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.