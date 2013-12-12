Joe Flacco to Matt Elam: 'Dude, what are you thinking?'

Baltimore Ravens safety Matt Elam not only succeeded in stoking Calvin Johnson's competitive fire by taking a shot at the Detroit Lions wide receiver's age. The rookie also has left his teammates and coaches shaking their heads in bewilderment.
"You just kind of look at him and say, 'Dude, what are you thinking? It's Calvin Johnson,'" quarterback Joe Flacco said Thursday on a conference call with Detroit reporters.
Coach John Harbaugh did his best to diffuse the war of words, joking that "everybody's old to Matt Elam."
Harbaugh also made it clear that Elam should be seen and not heard going forward.
"Hopefully he learns from his opportunity to speak to the media," Harbaugh said, via The Baltimore Sun.
The Ravens realize Elam will have a target on his back in Detroit on "Monday Night Football." Flacco spent Thursday's practice taking shots downfield at Elam to prepare him for the lethal Matthew Stafford-to-Johnson connection.
