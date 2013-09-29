Joe Flacco throws five picks in Ravens' loss to Bills

The Buffalo Bills' defense harassed Joe Flacco into a career-high five interceptions in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Having already become the first Bills rookie linebacker to record an interception in three consecutive games, Kiko Alonso sealed the victory with a diving pick as Flacco was driving the Ravens down the field for a potential game-tying field-goal attempt with one minute remaining.
Although Flacco's lack of weapons beyond wide receiver Torrey Smith has been the Ravens' bugaboo over the first month, the offensive line's ineptitude shouldn't go unnoticed. The tackles have struggled to open running lanes while the interior has been a sieve against the pass rush.
With the Ravens abandoning the run, Smith almost single-handedly kept them in the game with 166 yards and a second-half touchdown. Unless Smith finds a reliable sidekick, the defending Super Bowl champions are in for a long season on offense.
Here's what else we learned:
- The Bills' rookie class put on a show. In addition to Alonso's twointerceptions, wide receiver Robert Woods totaled 93 yards and one touchdown on five touches. He had a second score that was overturned on replay. EJ Manuel completed just 10 passes, but he led the Bills on scoring drives when they absolutely had to respond.
- Flacco can't throw to Ed Dickson because the tight end already has six drops this season. Flacco couldn't throw to Brandon Stokley because the slot receiver was inactive. As a result, Tandon Doss and Dallas Clark combined for 18 targets. Clark was on his couch when the preseason started. Doss couldn't last through final cuts. The Ravens desperately need Marlon Brown and Deonte Thompson to gain Flacco's full trust.
- Fred Jackson and C.J. Spiller both needed tape jobs after suffering injuries. Spiller's ankle injury appeared to be the more serious of the two, with the possibility of the injury lingering into the Bills' Week 5 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on "Thursday Night Football." Jackson suffered a slight sprain to his MCL, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported. If you wrote Jackson off after an underwhelming preseason, it's time to reconsider. The 32-year-old still has plenty of juice left in his legs.
- Bills cornerback Justin Rogers was a major liability in coverage for the second consecutive week. They desperately need Stephon Gilmore back.
- Terrell Suggs notched a sack for the fourth consecutive game. He and Ravens inside linebacker Daryl Smith both are playing at a Pro Bowl level.