Around the League

Presented By

Joe Flacco throws five picks in Ravens' loss to Bills

Published: Sep 29, 2013 at 10:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills' defense harassed Joe Flacco into a career-high five interceptions in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Having already become the first Bills rookie linebacker to record an interception in three consecutive games, Kiko Alonso sealed the victory with a diving pick as Flacco was driving the Ravens down the field for a potential game-tying field-goal attempt with one minute remaining.

The Bills dominated the line of scrimmage, rushing 55 times for 203 yards while the Ravens managed just 24 yards on nine carries.

Although Flacco's lack of weapons beyond wide receiver Torrey Smith has been the Ravens' bugaboo over the first month, the offensive line's ineptitude shouldn't go unnoticed. The tackles have struggled to open running lanes while the interior has been a sieve against the pass rush.

With the Ravens abandoning the run, Smith almost single-handedly kept them in the game with 166 yards and a second-half touchdown. Unless Smith finds a reliable sidekick, the defending Super Bowl champions are in for a long season on offense.

Here's what else we learned:

  1. The Bills' rookie class put on a show. In addition to Alonso's twointerceptions, wide receiver Robert Woods totaled 93 yards and one touchdown on five touches. He had a second score that was overturned on replay. EJ Manuel completed just 10 passes, but he led the Bills on scoring drives when they absolutely had to respond.
  1. Flacco can't throw to Ed Dickson because the tight end already has six drops this season. Flacco couldn't throw to Brandon Stokley because the slot receiver was inactive. As a result, Tandon Doss and Dallas Clark combined for 18 targets. Clark was on his couch when the preseason started. Doss couldn't last through final cuts. The Ravens desperately need Marlon Brown and Deonte Thompson to gain Flacco's full trust.
  1. Fred Jackson and C.J. Spiller both needed tape jobs after suffering injuries. Spiller's ankle injury appeared to be the more serious of the two, with the possibility of the injury lingering into the Bills' Week 5 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on "Thursday Night Football." Jackson suffered a slight sprain to his MCL, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported. If you wrote Jackson off after an underwhelming preseason, it's time to reconsider. The 32-year-old still has plenty of juice left in his legs.
  1. Bills cornerback Justin Rogers was a major liability in coverage for the second consecutive week. They desperately need Stephon Gilmore back.
  1. Terrell Suggs notched a sack for the fourth consecutive game. He and Ravens inside linebacker Daryl Smith both are playing at a Pro Bowl level.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW