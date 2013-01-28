Joe Flacco: Super Bowl in cold-weather venue 'stupid'

While NFL officials are embracing the idea of a cold-weather Super Bowl in New York next year, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is firmly in the opposing camp.
"I think it's retarded," Flacco said at his Super Bowl news conference Monday, via the Denver Post. "I probably shouldn't say that. I think it's stupid. If you want a Super Bowl, put a retractable dome on your stadium. Then you can get one. Other than that, I don't really like the idea. I don't think people would react very well to it, or be glad to play anybody in that kind of weather."
That's a strong take for any player, much less one repeatedly labeled as "dull" by his own father this week. On the other hand, we now know that Flacco certainly is not lacking in bravado.