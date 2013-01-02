Joe Flacco still a threat despite late-season struggles

"Well you know, we've played a lot of close teams all year round," Flacco said during a teleconference Wednesday. "Against Washington, against Pittsburgh, we just weren't able to pull it out in the end, (and) those teams were able to do it. Pittsburgh drove down on us in the last few minutes, kicked a field goal with no time remaining. Washington did a similar thing with going down for a touchdown and got two points and put it into overtime. I think those things kind of just happen.