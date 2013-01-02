 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Joe Flacco still a threat despite late-season struggles

Published: Jan 02, 2013 at 07:48 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- There was a point early in the season when Joe Flacco was in the middle of the never-ending is-he or isn't-he elite debate.

The Baltimore Ravens jumped out to a 5-1 start, and the offense shifted to a no-huddle, pass-first scheme that flourished. Flacco threw eight touchdown passes and averaged 281.6 yards in those first six games.

Flacco even dropped this line about playing without a contract extension: "As time goes by, I don't see myself getting any cheaper."

The Ravens still were 9-2 after 12 weeks as Flacco plateaued. They lost four of the last five to close the season. Offensive coordinator Cam Cameron was fired. Flacco was awful on the road and not much better at home.

"Well you know, we've played a lot of close teams all year round," Flacco said during a teleconference Wednesday. "Against Washington, against Pittsburgh, we just weren't able to pull it out in the end, (and) those teams were able to do it. Pittsburgh drove down on us in the last few minutes, kicked a field goal with no time remaining. Washington did a similar thing with going down for a touchdown and got two points and put it into overtime. I think those things kind of just happen.

"There's obviously a big deal made over all that stuff, but we've stayed pretty calm in-house. We were able to kind of put our heads down and push through it."

Despite the inconsistencies in Flacco's game, the Ravens won the AFC North and are hosting a playoff game. And the Colts aren't sleeping on the 27-year-old quarterback with nine playoff games, including two AFC championships, on his resume.

"Joe does a great job of managing that team," Colts linebacker Dwight Freeney said Wednesday. "He's a big guy and he's hard to get down, and he can extend plays. And he also, the vertical threat with him. He can throw the ball about 70 yards, and they have some fast receivers out there that can catch them.

"So with Joe, man, you've just got to find a way to rattle him. ... He does a good job trying to extend the plays, and it complements what they do from a run standpoint and from a play-action standpoint."

Flacco wasn't able to crack that Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers-Drew Brees-Peyton Manning club this season. He even fell behind fellow 2008 draft class member Matt Ryan. But Flacco finished with 22 TD passes and 10 interceptions and remains a very real playoff danger, regardless of those regular-season struggles.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.