Joe Flacco signs spot beside Joe Montana, Joe Namath

The duties of a Super Bowl MVP begin immediately after the game is over. You've got to shout out Disney World. There's a variety of postgame interviews. There's another media session Monday morning and they hand you the key to a car at some point. We haven't even gotten to the talk-show circuit.
Joe Flacco was asked to add his mark to a football that consisted of the signatures of every Super Bowl-winning quarterback after the game. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback happily obliged, but he had one request of his own.
"I asked him where Joe Montana's signature is, and I found that," Flacco told Comcast SportsNet Baltimore. "And Joe Namath happened to be above it, so I put myself right between them. I thought that was pretty cool."
Coincidentally, Namath, Montana, Joe Theismann and Flacco are the only Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks to be named Joe. Not bad company.