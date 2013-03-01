Joe Flacco's Ravens contract agreed to unbeknownst to agent

How were the Baltimore Ravens and Joe Flacco able to get a deal done that will make the quarterback the highest-paid player in the NFL?
Well, Flacco's agent, Joe Linta, told me he spoke for 10 minutes with Ravens cap guy/negotiator Pat Moriarty on Friday before boarding a plane from Philadelphia to Houston.
They asked: Do we have a deal if we agree? According to Linta, he told them, "I'd think so."
Linta boarded his plane, at which point the Ravens agreed, unbeknownst to him. He landed and his "phone was blowing up." Linta figured they must've agreed to the offer.
Also, Flacco found out while watching television. As in, the news was on TV, and that's how he learned of it.
Linta has personal business on Saturday, but he expects to review the deal in its entirety Sunday. Flacco also has not seen the actual deal.