Joe Flacco's agent reportedly meets with Ravens exec

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Baltimore Ravens' offseason roadmap begins with Joe Flacco, and it appears they're getting serious about hammering out a new contract for their Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
ProFootballTalk.com's Mike Florio was dining at Capital Grille in Indianapolis on Friday night when he spottedRavens vice president of football administration Pat Moriarty dining with Joe Linta, Flacco's agent. That lines up with a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, who indicated the Ravens would meet with Flacco's people during the NFL Scouting Combine.
It marks the first time the sides have met since last summer, when August talks to re-sign 28-year-old Flacco fell apart. Those failed negotiations will wind up costing the Ravens, who understand Linta seeks to make Flacco the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.
As Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta told PFT this week: "We have no intentions of letting Joe Flacco leave Baltimore."