Joe Flacco's 3 TDs lead Baltimore Ravens over Raiders

The Baltimore Ravens have their issues this season, but that wasn't apparent against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.
The Ravens rained yardage and points in a 55-20 victory that marked the most points scored in franchise history. It was a performance that reminded us why the 7-2 Ravens -- despite their wounded defense -- remain a lock to take this show into January.
Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was never tested by Oakland's pass rush. Ample time in the pocker allowed him to complete 21 of 33 passes for 341 yards, three touchdowns and a lone interception. Flacco could have thumbed through a Russian novel if he desired; the Raiders never challenged the game plan.
Flacco found tight ends Dennis Pitta and Ed Dickson in the soft belly of Oakland's defense for a combined seven catches, 126 yards and a touchdown. He made use of Ray Rice -- mostly in the flats -- for another four completions. Deep threat Torrey Smith was quiet early, but his 47-yard scoring grab put the game out of reach minutes into the second half.
There's been controversy in Baltimore because offensive coordinator Cam Cameron has shifted away from the three-wideout sets they leaned on earlier this season. We've seen a heavier emphasis on Rice of late, but he totaled just 35 yards on the ground one week after Doug Martin rumbled for 251 yards and four touchdowns against the Raiders. Oakland appeared determined to prevent a repeat performance, so Baltimore just took to the skies.
Lost in the wipeout: Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer had another monster day, passing for 368 yards and two scores. That had a little to do with playing from behind a lot to do with Oakland's DOA ground game. Baltimore's 26th-ranked defense was a factor, too, but that's a problem for another day.