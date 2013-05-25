Joe Flacco: Ravens' intact O-line a 'confidence-booster'

The Ravens' offensive front graded out as a middle-of-road operation through much of last season, but the switch was flipped when Mt. McKinnie took over at left tackle late in the year. That move allowed Michael Oher to move back to the right side (vs. The Blind Side) and kick Kelechi Osemele to left guard. The result was a late-season, hammer-dropping run game and more time for Flacco, who knew what to do with it.