Joe Flacco, Ravens have '75 percent chance' of deal before camp

The Baltimore Ravens locked up Ray Rice earlier this week by giving the star running back a five-year, $40 million contract. With the deal done, the Ravens' front office can kick back and get ready for training camp, right?
Not so fast.
A source close to the situation told NFL.com that quarterback Joe Flacco is the next priority, and there is a "75 percent chance" a deal will be done before the start of training camp.
Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome always has expressed a desire to take care of his own when it comes to free agency. In the past two years, in addition to Rice, Newsome has handed out lucrative long-term deals to homegrown stalwarts such as nose tackle Haloti Ngata, offensive guard Marshall Yanda and cornerback Lardarius Webb.
Flacco appears to be next. How much he'll get remains to be seen, especially in light of the quarterback market-setting deals signed by Drew Brees and Peyton Manning this offseason.
Flacco is on record as saying he believes he's the best quarterback in the NFL. It soon will be known if he'll be paid like it.